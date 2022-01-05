From the back: Valerie Dominguez, Shakira’s cousin, shook the net

Valerie Dominguez She is a Colombian actress and model who is a cousin Shakira. He once commented, “I am a relative of Shakira on my father’s side. My father is the nephew of Shakira’s father.” Nevertheless, she managed to earn her place in the networks thanks to her charisma and sympathy, and she has already reached almost 3 million followers.

a few weeks ago, Valerie And her husband known as “El Pollo” celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They got married on December 20, 2020, but the Barranquilla actress didn’t post a video until March of that year, containing some parts of the big event.

“Wowwww one year! With you, time passes…so much health and life, my little thing so we can enjoy each day together. Valerie Dominguez Because together we are stronger. I love you, let it be building by hand another thousand years! Valerie wrote a few days ago.

Source: Instagram @valeriedomi

Currently, the model is on vacation in Antioquia, Colombia. A few hours ago, it was a cousin Shakira He posted a series of photos loved by millions of his fans. “Charging…” was written next to the sun emoji, yellow heart and chick, referring to his partner. “#SopaDeLetrasOnPoint” was the hashtag he used to refer to his hobby.

Source: Instagram @valeriedomi

in the pictures, Valerie She stood on her back and sideways on a balcony in a small orange bikini. The post exceeded 62 thousand likes and 300 comments. “Happy New Year…just getting the vitamin to start at 22 with everyone” and “huge body” were some of the messages he received. “Little thing I love you!!! You are cruel!” was the tender message her husband left for her.