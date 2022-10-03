October 3, 2022

Carol J only covers herself with her reddish hair and blows up the net

Lane Skeldon October 3, 2022 2 min read

Colombian singer Carol J The 32-year-old is still in the middle of his international tour called “Strip Love Tour” in which he shared the stage with great musical personalities. Last night La Picota used her Instagram Stories to thank all of these special posts in front of over 56 million fans.

In his last showCarol C. He sang with Grupo Firme, the Mexican regional group that is furious across the region. La Bichota shared photos with her stage mates and explained that they sang her favorite song together “que chimbaaa,” which the singer commented on the network.

