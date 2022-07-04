July 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad Bunny reveals his true relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri | video

Bad Bunny reveals his true relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri | video

Lane Skeldon July 4, 2022 2 min read

Yesterday, Saturday, July 2, bad bunny He did a live broadcast through his Instagram. During this broadcast, the singer took the opportunity to translate some songs and live with his fans for about two hours; This transmission was called “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny, the title of his latest album.

In this post, one of the topics on which his followers were present was more than talking a little about Link What do you have with the form? Gabriella Berlingeri. with the model bad bunny He has been seen many times on some red carpets, as well as on other occasions, even Gabriella Berlingeri appeared in one of his videos where he is dressed as a bride.

See also  Actress Toa Baja crowned the new Miss Puerto Rico 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Toni Costa opens her heart and tells how her split from Adamari Lopez began

July 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Video: They question Alfredo Adam’s sexual orientation and he’s frankly candid

July 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo are back in Colombia, are they together?

July 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad Bunny reveals his true relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri | video

July 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Trump is already “seriously” considering announcing his candidacy for the US presidency

July 4, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

This is the exercise that will help you gain muscle quickly and effectively

July 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

USA and Dominican Republic tied in CONCACAF World Cup Final

July 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis