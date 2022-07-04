Bad Bunny reveals his true relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri | video

Yesterday, Saturday, July 2, bad bunny He did a live broadcast through his Instagram. During this broadcast, the singer took the opportunity to translate some songs and live with his fans for about two hours; This transmission was called “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny, the title of his latest album.

In this post, one of the topics on which his followers were present was more than talking a little about Link What do you have with the form? Gabriella Berlingeri. with the model bad bunny He has been seen many times on some red carpets, as well as on other occasions, even Gabriella Berlingeri appeared in one of his videos where he is dressed as a bride.

In this broadcast, bad bunny Take this opportunity to tell his fans which one is true Link what do you have with Gabriella BerlingeriSaying she’s just a friend, not his Girlfriend. This confession surprised more than one Benito fan, since they made a trick that they had a relationship of the emotional type.

“Gabriella Berlingeri and I are best friends, best friends, best friends…”.

During this live broadcast, Gabriella He was present and was seen next to Puff Bunny Sing, dance and enjoy life. Benito has also taken advantage of the space to comment on his private life, which he likes to keep private.

When did Bad Bunny and Gabriella Berlingeri meet?

The influencer and singer also met bad bunny Since 2017, since then, they have developed a friendship so close that fans and journalists have romantically linked them. However, this was dismissed in a live broadcast provided by Bad Bunny on Saturday, July 2 via Instagram.

In addition to being influential, Gabriella Berlingeri She is also a designer, and at the age of 28 she founded her own jewelry brand, December 29, and named her brand after her birthday. Gabriela also collaborated with Benito, sharing a microphone on the recording of the song “Te gusté” that also featured Jennifer Lopez.