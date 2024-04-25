April 25, 2024

A former “House of Celebrity” participant makes a surprise visit to the popular reality show

Mexican singer Pablo Monteroa finalist in the first season of The famous houseentered the reality show again to be placed inside the home he luggage Which contains the grand prize, which is $200,000.

As he came in, he was part of the dynamics “Freeze”Where the participants in the fourth season wake up when they hear the alarm They had to remain still; If someone moves any part of their body, they will be automatically filtered To leave reality.

Among the attempts to convince some of the contestants to move, President Pablo Montero introduced each of the residents. to Maribelli During his introduction, the musician said between laughs: “I've known her for many years. She cut me some pants.”.

None of the contestants moved, so there were no nominees tonight.

Pablo Montero Place the valuable bag in a closet located in the middle of the room. to the home.

The reality show will premiere on January 23 and will end on May 20, Monday-Friday at 7:00pm (Tuesdays at 11:30pm) on Telemundo and Sundays at 7:00pm per Dot 2.

These are the 10 residents of The House of the Famous 4 vying for the $200,000 grand prize:

1. Lupillo Rivera

2. Maribelly Rivera

3. Jose Reyes

4. Alana Leteras

5. Rodrigo Rome

6. Cristina Porta

7. Aleska Genesis

8. Geraldine Bazan

9. Patricia Corsino

10. Paulo Quevedo

