The Seattle Mariners won a series against the Texans and are the leaders

Luis Castillo Powerful artillery took control Texas Rangers And Seattle Mariners They achieved a close victory.

On Thursday, April 15, the sailors sailed with the current and returned to take command of the western section of the division American League. They beat the current champions of MLB. Seattle hasn't won a series at Globe Life Field since it swept the Texans in four games from July 14-17, 2022.

Dominican Luis Castillo He pitched six complete innings for Seattle Mariners, allowing four hits (2 HR) and two runs (both earned). In addition to issuing a pair of walks and fanning six opposing hitters. Although it wasn't his best outing, he managed to escape unharmed at various times during the incident. He threw more than 100 pitches and finished his performance with a 97 mph blast to strike out Evan Carter in the sixth inning.

The Seattle Mariners took command from the start of the game

From the first half, the Mariners led 2 x 0. Dominican Julio Rodriguez He returned as the main man in the lineup after J.P. Crawford was placed on the injured list. J-Rod He opened the game with a single up the middle and Ty France drove in his first home run (to right field) of the contest.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Locals responded with a solo home run by Nathaniel Lowe, who sent the ball into the bullpen where his teammates were sitting. After two innings, the score was tied at home with no men in circulation. This time it was Josh Smith who disappeared the ball into the woods on the right flank.

With the match tied in two rounds Seattle Mariners He scored two more scores in the top of the fifth. Dylan Moore opened the inning with a double and Mexican Luis Urías hit a two-run homer down the left wing. Urias was unable to watch the action in this series due to the ball hitting his hand last Sunday.

In the seventh inning Ryne Stanek came to the field Seattle Mariners replacing Luis Castillo. The right-handed reliever held off a pair of singles in the inning, including an RBI from Marcus Semien to center field. Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore committed one of two team errors in the game.

Thus, the match ended with a score of 4×3 in favour Seattle Mariners Who now have a 13-12 record and a half-game lead Texas Rangers (13-13). The match was won by Castillo (2-4, 4.15) and lost by left-hander Andrew Heaney (0-3, 6.26). Andres Muñoz (1-3, 2.89) recorded his third save of the season.

by Seattle Mariners Leading hitters are J-Rod (4-2), Francis (4-1, HR, 2 IC) and Urías (3-1, HR, 2 IC). Semien (4-2, CI), Smith (4-2, HR, CI) and Lowe (4-1, HR, CI) were the losers' best offensive players.

