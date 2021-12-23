This is how El Piojo welcomed Sebastian Cordova to Tigres

Monterey, NL /
Sebastian Cordova Already trained for the first time with tigersyour new team, Miguel Herrera He was responsible for delivering his reinforcements with the entire Cat team during Wednesday’s volcano.
lice He spoke to the whole group, noting how intense the upcoming tournament would be, but he took the opportunity to welcome the former American player and stated that he expected new people.
“I hope you enjoyed the few days that there was a break, because the tournament starts very quickly, it will be a very difficult year, the tournaments are very close because of the situation in the World Cup and we will have to work a lot in order to be in the best conditions.”
The helmsman says.
The Oriazoles worked in double session at the University StadiumDuring the first days of the week, the group underwent the corresponding medical and physical examinations.
Cordova, for his part, arrived at the royal land only on Tuesday, the same day he attended the exams and signed a four-year contract with UANL.
