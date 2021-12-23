Real Spain cling to their fort: prepares them in Morazán to seek to beat against Olympia

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Real Spain have a mission on Thursday: to return against Olympia in the second leg of the Apertura Championship (7:00 pm) at Morazán Stadium.
2-0 in the first leg put the Masters on alert, but the team hopes to make a better game and reduce the counter-score they are achieving.
In this tournament, the aurinegros played eight matches at the Morazán Stadium, winning five of them and drawing three.
Real Spain in Morazán have won by more than one goal on three occasions at Apertura. 5-3 to UPN Wolves, 4-1 to Honduras Progreso and 2-0 to Motagua in the semi-finals. Against Olympia, they tied (1-1) in the regular rounds.
Those led by coach Raúl “Potro” Gutierrez have made Morazán their greatest strength and will try to continue this mystery. The team trained and stationed at a city hotel before Thursday’s duel.
Oringros will have to win by two goals to force overtime and three if they want to win the series in regulatory time, a not easy task for Sampdranos who dreams of lifting 13th at home and ending a four-year untitled drought (2017).
In the Sampedrano squad there is confidence in their ability to beat the Whites, but it will not be an easy task, because the Meringue will seek to win the championship four times and will continue to expand their history of titles.
Tickets are going well
Everything indicates that the return of the final match of the Apertura Championship between Real España and Olimpia will take place on a full stadium. As of Tuesday, 50% of the ticket office was reported to be sold out.
The leadership of the university team put up 15,000 tickets for the meeting. Over 7,500 tickets have been sold, so the stadium is expected to be full with the match where the champion is known.
In addition, the leaders of the auringros confirmed that the fund sector is the only city that has actually been sold.
The prices set by the Kings for this meeting were 350 lempira for the eastern and southern sun, and 900 lempira for the mobile phone ticket and the Hugo app.
In the points I have and in the lair of Morazán, the prices of the eastern and southern sun are 450 lempira and 1200 shades.
