Real Spain cling to their fort: prepares them in Morazán to seek to beat against Olympia

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Real Spain have a mission on Thursday: to return against Olympia in the second leg of the Apertura Championship (7:00 pm) at Morazán Stadium. 2-0 in the first leg put the Masters on alert, but the team hopes to make a better game and reduce the counter-score they are achieving. In this tournament, the aurinegros played eight matches at the Morazán Stadium, winning five of them and drawing three. Real Spain in Morazán have won by more than one goal on three occasions at Apertura. 5-3 to UPN Wolves, 4-1 to Honduras Progreso and 2-0 to Motagua in the semi-finals. Against Olympia, they tied (1-1) in the regular rounds.

Those led by coach Raúl “Potro” Gutierrez have made Morazán their greatest strength and will try to continue this mystery. The team trained and stationed at a city hotel before Thursday’s duel. Oringros will have to win by two goals to force overtime and three if they want to win the series in regulatory time, a not easy task for Sampdranos who dreams of lifting 13th at home and ending a four-year untitled drought (2017). In the Sampedrano squad there is confidence in their ability to beat the Whites, but it will not be an easy task, because the Meringue will seek to win the championship four times and will continue to expand their history of titles.

Oringa fans are confident that their team can make a comeback against Olympia.