Eric Chavez to the Yankees coaching group

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have completed 2022 head coach Aaron Boone’s coaching staff, including the additions of batting coach and the first and third base coaches.
Venezuelan coach Carlos Mendoza, bench coach; Shooting coach Matt Blake and catch coordinator Tanner Swanson are back for their third season with the team.
Meanwhile, the team reported on Tuesday that Bullpen coach Mike Harkey will return for his 13th year. The new employees are Dillon Lawson, the hitting coach. assistant coaches Eric Chavez and Casey Dykes; Luis Rojas, coach of the third base and off the field. Travis Chapman, first base coach and accessory, and Daisy Druschel, throwing assistant.
New York fired batting coach Marcus Timms; Third base coach Phil Nevin hit coach BJ Pelletier after leading 92-70 and lost the wild card game to Boston. Reggie Willetts, the first head coach, left the team to train at the University of Oklahoma.
Lawson, 36, was promoted after three years as New York Minor League hit coordinator. He will be assisted in the offensive by Chavez and Dykes. Chavez, 44, has 17 seasons of experience in the majors and spent the last five seasons as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels.
Dykes, 31, was the batting coach at Triple A Scranton/Wilks Barr last season.
Rojas was fired by the Mets in October after two chaotic seasons as coach. At the age of 40, he spent 16 seasons with the Mets. He was replaced in Queens by Buck Showalter, who was introduced to the press on Tuesday.
Chapman enters his tenth season with the Yankees. His last position at the age of 43 was as a coordinator for a minor league player in New York.
Druschel, 46, has spent the past three seasons as director of promotions development.
