December 22, 2021

JoseCarlos Van Rankin says goodbye to Portland Timbers and speeds up his return to Chivas

Cassandra Curtis December 22, 2021 2 min read

Chivas de Guadalajara Added a new loss with the departure Antonio Rodriguez via Queretaro. This from the goalkeeper joins those Jesus Godinez and Gael Sandoval, who did not have a “hole” in the crew Michelle Leno An exit was agreed upon that would benefit all concerned. However, the discharge class also moved into the flock with a return Josecarlos van Ranken.

If it was leaked a week ago that file Portland Timbers He will buy the right-back pass, the situation has taken a turn this Tuesday and the youth squad Pumas He will be heading to Verde Valle to report back with the rojiblanco team.

Van Ranken himself said goodbye to the MLS team through his social networks and the Chivas are already expected for the next campaign. The defender arrived at FC Guadalajara in 2018 but was unable to settle into the team, so he sought residency at other clubs through assignments.

Chivas welcomes the reinstatement of a player who took off last season. In the ranks of the Timbers, he played 37 matches, of which he started from the beginning, 31 of them. In addition, he helped Portland reach the final of the competition against New York City.

With the downturn in the economy and still waiting for the arrival Roberto AlvaradoVan Ranken will be the first ‘new face’ for the team that will seek to bolster some of their pitch lines to stand out again in the domestic championship, as they once again set up at the gates of Legila in Opening 2021.

