They reveal when the Trevor Bauer case will be decided in major companies

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, said the club did its due diligence before signing Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal, and was confident he would have a positive presence at the club and the community.

However, Power only started 17 times before he was placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of sexual assault. He remained on the restricted list until the conclusion of the World Championships and exercised a $32 million player option for the 2022 season.

The MLB is continuing to investigate the 30-year-old, but the Pasadena Police Department has turned over its findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Various sources have indicated that Bauer’s case will not be adjudicated one way or the other until at least January and has little, if anything, to do with the holidays. …the only comment the Prosecutor General’s Office will make is that the case is still “under review”.

If the attorney general chooses not to bring charges against Bauer, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will still have the power to impose a suspension that many believe is inevitable.

Even with the ongoing uncertainty, the Dodgers recently paid Power a total of $20 million, under the terms of his contract.