weeks pass and The separation of football player Gerard Pique and singer Shakira does not disappear from the portals of world entertainment.

On Monday, according to photographers Jordi Martin, it was learned that some workers from Piqué’s main company, Kosmos, had resigned as a form of mass protest.

With this internal rupture in the player’s environment, a close friend citing “Caras” magazine could have deepened the controversy.

“They leaked it Gerard Pique mocks Shakira with Clara Chia Marti: “I feel younger‘, addresses the mediator in his allusive note.

(can read: Pique, "Not all is well": They revealed the first problem he has with his girlfriend).

I feel younger

Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children. picture: Instagram: @shakira/@3gerardpique

According to the famous media, “A source close to Gerrard confirms this himself ‘Feel young again’He brags about the age difference between his present and his ex-partner (Shakira).”

Although the portal does not identify her alleged source, fans are recounting the behavior that Pique took after the divorce was announced.

Shakira’s followers believe that it was not good for the player to appear in public with his new girlfriend.

Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, very happy and in love, are riding a skateboard in the streets of Paris. I really like the unique complicity between them, and I don’t care at all about cheap gossip, I just live their love story 💘👫🇫🇷🛹💞 pic.twitter.com/XEVEFKCSLM – 🐱 ♥ Daniela Aguirre ♥ 🐬 (DaniAguirre_) September 28, 2022

