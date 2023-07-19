‘Los 50’ is the new celebrity competition that Telemundo premieres

Fifty celebrities have accepted the invitation to participate in Telemundo’s new competition reality show called The 50thwhich premieres on Tuesday, July 18th and offers a prize of up to $350,000 to the winner
In this innovative reality show, the 50 characters will live together in a luxurious farmhouse, completely separated from the outside world, and during their stay they will compete in various qualifying challenges. Each game will be under the leadership of the game master, Lion, and will have the help of a team of helpers (otherwise known as foxes, dogs, and rabbits). To survive, the participants will have to forge alliances, create strategies, and avoid being eliminated until the last one wins the prize.
This competition will take the place you leave open Top Chef VIPWhich crowned its winner, Alana Leteras, yesterday. The 50th It can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday, and the week will be divided as follows: Eliminate Monday, Lucky Tuesday, Eliminate Wednesday, Eliminate Thursday, and Eliminate Friday.
In addition, fans will be able to take part in this reality through The 1950s: Fan Zonefrom the website of Los50Telemundo.com. There, there will be simple questions, polls, exclusive videos, and interviews, and at the end of the competition, a fan who correctly picks their favorite celebrity will get the chance to win $50,000.
List of participants
that’s it famous 50 who will compete for $350,000 locked in a luxurious ranch.
- Manelik Gonzalez
- Thali Garcia
- Isabella Sierra
- Salvador Zerboni
- John Vidal
- Lorenzo Mendez
- Dania Mendez
- Yuliana Benesch
- Jessica Koch
- lambda garcia
- Alan Slim
- Sebastian Caicedo
- Luis “Potro” Caballero
- group king
- Fernando Lozada
- Nicky Chavez
- Juliette Grajales
- Julia Gamma
- Ojani Noah
- Daniela Alexis “Pepchita”
- Brandon Castaneda
- Jose Ramos
- Macy Gonzalez
- Anna Barra
- Sissy Pons
- Jesus Castro
- John Paul Blaine
- Rafael Nieves
- Polo Monares
- Assaf Torres
- Samira Jalil
- Daniela Tapia
- Jessica Stonem, “La Diabla”
- anody lara
- Julio Ron
- Beta Mejia
- Anahi Isali
- Glenda Bean
- Shirley Arica Valley
- Kim Chantal
- Adriano Zendegas
- Luis “El Suavecito”
- Michelle Lando
- Fernanda de la Mora
- Douglas Castillo
- Stephen Castillo
- Carly Lopez Castro
- Louisa Fernanda
- Fernando Noriega
- Gianmarco Onestini
