The Houston Astros promoted Joey Luperfido to MLB

to organize Houston Astros The 2024 regular season started out on a negative note Major League Baseball With a 9-19 record, a standing that places them in last place in the American League West Division. That's why, in an attempt to course-correct, they've made constant roster moves, seeking to find the winning formula.

Despite having two wins in a row against the Colorado Rockies, as part of the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series, that does not seem to be enough to face the upcoming games on the calendar. In this way, shortly after the completion of the sweep outside the territory of the United States, a new change in the active list was announced.

According to the journalist Ari Alexanderfrom network television KPRC2 HoustonProspect Joey Luperfido (1B and OF) were called from Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A is a subsidiary of Astros) to the major leagues, sources indicated.

The No. 6 prospect is headed to the Houston Astros

Great start to the campaign for one of our top leads Astrological, and earned a place in the first team. So far, he has an offensive line of .287/.393/.713 and an OPS of 1.106 as a result of 29 hits, four of which are doubles, and 13 home runs. In addition, he scored 31 runs and drove in 27 more, for a total of 101 at-bats. Data from MiLB.com.

It should be noted that the last home run was achieved on the afternoon of Sunday, April 28, against its counterpart, Reno Ice, Triple A branch. Arizona Diamondbacks. During his time in the minor leagues, the left-hander was impressed by his ability to carry the ball long distances. In fact, the 13th complete putt reached a top speed of 102.9 mph and ended up 428 feet into center field.

On the other hand, the journalist Chandler Rome to The athleteindicated on the social network Houston Astros. In a way that could appear for the first time in Minute maid parkin the first of three games against the Cleveland Guardian.

