Adolis García was key in the Texas Rangers' win

Adulis Garcia Contribute to victory Texas Rangers.

They faced each other on Sunday, April 28 Texas Rangers And Cincinnati Reds In the third and final game of the weekend series at the stadium The sphere of global life to Arlington. The local team won four to three.

this way Texas Rangers He improved his record to 15-14. Meanwhile the team Ohio It dropped to 15-13.

One of the important pieces in the attack Texas Rangers He was Adulis Garcia. The Cuban was key in the fourth lineup shift. In defense he served as a right player.

Adolis García hit his eighth home run of 2024 with the Texas Rangers

“Pompey” It was produced on his first visit to the Fund. In the first inning with two outs and a runner on first base he took a turn in front of him Andrew Abbott. In two at-bats without one hit balls Curveball From the left and put it on the other side of the fence.

He hit the target at 108.3 mph and 388 feet. Thus, he led the two and advanced forward Texas at that moment. An advantage they never lost. Then the locals added two more by the house inside the park. Wyatt Langford. It's the rookie's first in his career Specialties.

the total Adulis Garcia He went 1-for-3 with the aforementioned run, scoring one run, two RBIs, a walk and a strikeout.

He now has an offensive line of .291/.342/.592 (AVG/OBP/SLG) with 30 hits in 103 at-bats. As extra base hits, he has seven doubles and eight home runs. He added 25 RBIs as he finished fourth Big leagues.

You may be interested in: Acuña equalizes: Eli de la Cruz breaks 21st century MLB record (+Video)

He hit 105 home runs in his career MLB. With this amount, he ranks sixteenth among players born in it Cuba. He came within 10 of equalising Alexei Ramirez In last place of the top 15.

MLB scores

For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel