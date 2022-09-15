September 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

As for LeBron James, the NBA is wrong about the Suns affair

As for LeBron James, the NBA is wrong about the Suns affair

Cassandra Curtis September 15, 2022 2 min read

One day after the NBA’s Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury were suspended for one year and a $10 million fine by the NBA as a result of an investigation into the Suns franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron JamesAddress the issue on social media.

The NBA announced the penalty Tuesday, saying an investigation found that during his time with the Suns and Mercury, Sarver had used the N-word at least five times “when counting other people’s sayings.”

James, in a series of two tweets on Wednesday, said he had “read Sarver’s stories a few times. I have to be honest… our union definitely got it wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Read the stories and decide for you.” “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it once.” Other, there is no place in this association for this kind of behavior. I love this league and deeply respect our leadership. But that is not it. There is no place for misogyny, sexism and racism in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own the team or play For the team. We are setting our federation as an example of our values.”

While the National Basketball Association stated that Sarver “fully cooperated with the investigation process,” league sources Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday told ESPN that they did not buy into the idea that he deserved a one-year suspension and a $10 fine. his behavior. The sources said that the punitive part of the process has become quite harsh.

See also  Superliga Colombia: Santa Fe is invincible in the Superliga! | Sports

The investigation, led by New York-based law firm Wachtell Lipton, found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Berhalter will seek to “steal” the zendas in the coming months

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Jurgen Klopp slams Todd Boehle for wanting an All-Star game in England

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

FPF will present its arguments at a hearing by Byron Castillo before FIFA | RMMD | DTBN | Total Sports

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Apple asks all iPhone, iPad and Mac devices to be updated for this serious vulnerability

September 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

September 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

74 bureaucrats graduate with PhD in finance – Pedro Canchi News

September 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

As for LeBron James, the NBA is wrong about the Suns affair

September 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis