As for LeBron James, the NBA is wrong about the Suns affair

One day after the NBA’s Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury were suspended for one year and a $10 million fine by the NBA as a result of an investigation into the Suns franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron JamesAddress the issue on social media.

The NBA announced the penalty Tuesday, saying an investigation found that during his time with the Suns and Mercury, Sarver had used the N-word at least five times “when counting other people’s sayings.”

James, in a series of two tweets on Wednesday, said he had “read Sarver’s stories a few times. I have to be honest… our union definitely got it wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Read the stories and decide for you.” “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it once.” Other, there is no place in this association for this kind of behavior. I love this league and deeply respect our leadership. But that is not it. There is no place for misogyny, sexism and racism in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own the team or play For the team. We are setting our federation as an example of our values.”

Read Sarver’s stories a few times now. I have to be honest…Dorina definitely missed it. You don’t need to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourself. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is no place in this league for this kind of – LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2022

While the National Basketball Association stated that Sarver “fully cooperated with the investigation process,” league sources Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday told ESPN that they did not buy into the idea that he deserved a one-year suspension and a $10 fine. his behavior. The sources said that the punitive part of the process has become quite harsh.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 points in the 2021-22 season. Logan Riley/NBAE via Getty Images

The investigation, led by New York-based law firm Wachtell Lipton, found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies.”