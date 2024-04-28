April 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Arsenal and City are competing for the title with three dates remaining!

Arsenal and City are competing for the title with three dates remaining!

Cassandra Curtis April 28, 2024 2 min read

04-28-2024

Arsenal And Manchester city The team continues a fierce battle for the English Premier League title with only three days remaining, although the Celestial team still has a match in hand.

Earthquake in Liverpool: Salah makes a final decision after his controversial dispute with Jurgen Klopp

Both teams played on Sunday and won back-to-back against Tottenham (2-3) f Nottingham Forest (0-2) to remain at the top of the classification.

The “Gunners” continue to lead with 80 points, only one point ahead of the “Citizens” who have 79 points, but with this match they still need to play which is essential to take the lead in the English Championship.

to Manchester city He has four games remaining against him Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham And West Ham while Arsenal Need to win Bournemouth, Manchester United And Everton To secure the title or wait for a stumble from his closest pursuer.

Haaland will not win it this year: the striker who sweeps everyone with the Golden Boot 2023-24

And in third place was Liverpool With 75 units, which is equivalent to yesterday West Ham (2-2) He practically leaves the fight.

The Reds had a month to forget in April, as they suffered elimination from the Europa League and were also eliminated Crystal Palace And Everton.

Aston Villa He ranks fourth with 67 points Tottenham Which is located in fifth place with 60 units.

Premier League positions table

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Madrid Open 2024 | Carlos Alcaraz vs. Thiago Siboth Wild: schedule and where to watch the Madrid Open live in the USA and Mexico

April 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the Tigres vs Tijuana Mexican League match (4-1). Objectives

April 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Schedule, channel and where to watch Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on TV and online in the USA and Mexico

April 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Arsenal and City are competing for the title with three dates remaining!

April 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Five tricks to stop receiving spam emails

April 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The Cuban regime arrests journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada: human rights organizations demand his immediate release

April 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ednetta Nazario, India and Victor Manuel ask to vote for Maribelli

April 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon