Arsenal and City are competing for the title with three dates remaining!

04-28-2024
Arsenal And Manchester city The team continues a fierce battle for the English Premier League title with only three days remaining, although the Celestial team still has a match in hand.
Both teams played on Sunday and won back-to-back against Tottenham (2-3) f Nottingham Forest (0-2) to remain at the top of the classification.
The “Gunners” continue to lead with 80 points, only one point ahead of the “Citizens” who have 79 points, but with this match they still need to play which is essential to take the lead in the English Championship.
to Manchester city He has four games remaining against him Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham And West Ham while Arsenal Need to win Bournemouth, Manchester United And Everton To secure the title or wait for a stumble from his closest pursuer.
And in third place was Liverpool With 75 units, which is equivalent to yesterday West Ham (2-2) He practically leaves the fight.
The Reds had a month to forget in April, as they suffered elimination from the Europa League and were also eliminated Crystal Palace And Everton.
Aston Villa He ranks fourth with 67 points Tottenham Which is located in fifth place with 60 units.
Premier League positions table
