Madrid Open 2024 | Carlos Alcaraz vs. Thiago Siboth Wild: schedule and where to watch the Madrid Open live in the USA and Mexico

One of my favorites Madrid Open 2024 He will return to action on Sunday by committing to the third round. It's about Spanish Carlos Alcarazthe current champion of the tournament, who will appear in the third round Track Manolo Santanaagainst the Brazilian Thiago Siboth Wildwhich he had never encountered.

The Murcian tennis player, who in his first match defeated the Kazakh of Russian origin Alexander Shevchenko (with parts 6-2 and 6-1), will be measured A surprise contender in the best position of his careerranked 63rd, and he just beat the Italian in the second round Lorenzo Musettimy twenty-sixth favorite.

The Brazilian tennis representative who stood out in the first week of the tournament, Seyboth Wild increases its performance on clay. He is able to perform at his best on big stages and against famous opponents, although he has yet to find the consistency that will keep him at the top of the ring.





Read also

Drafting

Alcaraz expects a big duel on the field

“He has a lower rank than Shevchenko but I know him and I know his ability. He has aggressive tennis and has beaten high-level people. He saw himself beating Musetti in just two sets. This says about the level he has. It's a high level of play and even more so on the ground. We will try to do our best “And to see if I can maintain the level that showed against Shevchenko,” Alcaraz thought before their next duel.

The Spanish player, champion of Caja Magica in the last two editions, He aspires to become the first to win three consecutive titles in Madrid. The third caraz in the world He faces his first tournament on clay in Madrid after withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and the Barcelona Championship. right Disease in the right forearm.





Read also

Drafting

Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Siboth Wild: time, TV and how to watch the Madrid Open match online

Carlos Alcaraz The Brazilian is measured on Sunday, April 28 Thiago Siboth Wild In a match for Third round Follower Mutua Madrid Open At the Manolo Santana Stadium, inside “La Caja Mágica”.

Mexico (CDMX): Not before 8:00 AM

Eastern United States: Not before 10:00 p.m

United States Center: Not before 9:00 AM

Western United States: Not before 7:00 AM

The match can be watched on the ESPN and Tennis Chanel signals for the United States, in addition to Star+ in the live broadcast, while for Mexico, the match will be watched on ESPN and Star+.