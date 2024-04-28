Summary of the Tigres vs Tijuana Mexican League match (4-1). Objectives

Tigers He did his duty in the 17th round of the 2024 Final League and won 4-1 Zulus Without any rush to return Miguel “Piogo” Herrera To the university stadium and thus they obtained a direct ticket to League.

With this result he led them Robert Dante Ciboldi They have reached 31 points and are in fourth place, while Beogo Herrera's team is in 15th place with 14 points and will pay the corresponding penalty for last place in the standings. Percentage tablewhich is 80 million pesos.

In the first half photo UANL They took over the game without any rush, practically playing into the opposition's outfield and touching the ball at will, but they lacked the clarity needed to leave with a huge lead at half-time.

The first notice was given Andre-Pierre Gignac In the 7th minute after a wonderful individual play Marcelo FloresThe French striker attempted to execute a bicycle kick, but the ball reached Antonio Rodriguez's hand.

Bomboro opened the scoring in the 13th minute Diego Lines He passed a late ball into the penalty area to the French striker, who shot the ball to make the score 1-0 and they took the lead into the first half.

Felipe Rodriguez scored a goal in the 51st minute Nico Diaz He finished the match with a header from close range, but the Oriazol goalkeeper blocked it well to send it to a corner kick.

Samir scored the second goal in the 56th minute, in a play in which the ball reached the air, but he was unable to direct the goal and the ball went to one side of the goal. Tonio Rodriguez. Charlie Gonzalez almost equalized in the 58th minute when he shot the ball inside the penalty area, but unfortunately for him, the ball hit the crossbar.

Sebastian Cordova He came on as a substitute in the 60th minute and gave results immediately, as he took a free kick in the 63rd minute and scored the second goal on the scoreboard with a low shot that hit the post and entered the goal.

Juan Bruneta The third goal was scored in the 83rd minute via a penalty kick, after reviewing a handball inside the penalty area. Nico Diaz The referee determined the shot from the eleven steps in favor of Oriazol.

Xolos got the goal of honor

Xolos scored in the 84th minute thanks to a mistake by Felipe Rodriguez, who failed to block a shot and the ball was left to him. Jose Zuniga So he put the first one of red and black.

Nico Ibanez He finished the score at 90 minutes, in stoppage time from a corner kick where he finished in the six-yard box in place of goalkeeper Tonio Rodriguez and scored only the fourth goal for the Cats.

