Schedule, channel and where to watch Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on TV and online in the USA and Mexico

Denver Nuggets Keeps pace with title repetition NBA And seeks to sweep away Los Angeles Lakers In a series that has already won three matches and only needs one more match to advance to the next round of 2024 NBA Playoffs This Saturday, April 27th.

the Fragments They exercised absolute control over Lakers Which actually extends to eleven matches, including the three matches of the tournament Playoffs And they will seek to liquidate him permanently Game 4 of the series.

However, Lakers They were on the verge of calling it quits, especially in Game 2 where the game escaped them in a dramatic finish after they led by as many as 20 points.

Nuggets They shouldn't trust what could be an official game, as the Lakers will always have character LeBron James You can use the Epic to keep your team alive from what seems like the inevitable.





Los Angeles Lakers Take on Saturday, April 27 at Crypto.com Arena Denver Nuggets For game 4 From the first round Western Conference NBA Playoffs.

EST: 8:30 p.m.

US Central: 7:30 p.m

US West: 4:30 p.m.

The match will be broadcast throughout the United States via signal TNT. Basketball fans will also be able to follow this exciting match via live broadcast NBA League Pass and Sling TV in the USA. From Mexico, you can do this through Prime Video and on ESPN and Star+