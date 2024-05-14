Luis Enrique’s unusual response to a journalist who asked him about Kylian Mbappe’s imminent arrival at Real Madrid

The Paris Saint-Germain coach gave an unexpected response to a journalist who asked him whether the French striker’s fate would be at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe He has already announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain At the end of the season, but there is still no official information about the 25-year-old striker’s new destination. At each press conference, journalists’ questions about A Access to Real Madrid And Luis EnriqueThe French club’s technical director launched a response that confused everyone present and ended up spreading on social networks.

In the run-up to already-proven champions Paris Saint-Germain’s final match against Metz as a visitor, V.I French League 1The Spanish coach came up with an unusual answer, which has nothing to do with the question asked. “I wanted to ask him about Kylian Mbappe. Now that we all know that he is going to Real Madrid, I don’t know if you who know the club and Spain have been able to talk to him about the nature of the pressure and the environment… Thank you.”– He consulted the historian.

“I think today is a rainy day, but at the same time it is very beautiful because it allows you to breathe different air. I love rainy days because they remind me of my homeland in Gijón. I am one hundred percent from Gijón, playo, as we call each other and I think I answered perfectly what you asked me about.” Luis Enrique answered, concluding his speech with a smile.

On May 10, one day before he played his last official match Princes Park Against Toulouse, Mbappé recorded a video in which he said he had finished his seven seasons at Paris Saint-Germain and would not extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2024. He said: “Hello everyone, I am Kylian. I wanted to talk to you. I have always said that I will talk to you when it is appropriate and I want to announce that this is my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not renew. He indicated in a video clip that he posted during the night in France on his official social media pages, which lasted approximately 4 minutes, “The adventure will end in a few weeks.”

Kylian Mbappé said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain



With a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, Kiki accumulated so far 256 goals and 108 assists in 307 matches: He won 13 titles between the French League, the French Cup and the League Cup, although he will still face the problem of not winning the Champions League with that entity. With 27 goals in 29 matches, he is currently the top scorer in the French championship.

Regarding Mbappe’s future, it is expected that an announcement will be made New reinforcements for Real Madrid He even mentions the possibility that meringue This was officially announced before the Champions League final match against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. But the fate of the top scorer in the last World Cup will be in the White House.