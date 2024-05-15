His double led River Plate to the World Cup

Colombians abroad

Colibri was a prominent figure against Libertad and his side secured a place in the second round of the Libertadores.

Miguel Borja.

picture: Twitter: @RiverPlate



by: Footballred editorial

May 14, 2024 at 10:22 PM.



Miguel Ángel Borja is still committed to a goal against River Plate and took his great moment to the Copa Libertadores, where he led the team’s accidental victory after scoring twice against Libertad at the Monumental Stadium.

Martin Demichelis’ leadership ended up winning 2-0 and in Group H they sealed their seeding for the last 16 of the Libertadores by reaching 13 points, an unattainable feat for Libertad and Deportivo Tachira.

more than Libertadores Cup

In addition, the victory over Paraguay allowed them to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup and join Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras as representatives of South American football.

Goals that kept Miguel Borja on the goal line



​

Miguel Angel Borja’s first goal was in the 41st minute after he benefited from an assist from Milton Casco, which enabled the Colombian to score first past goalkeeper Rodrigo Mario Morenego.

And when it seemed that the slightest difference was enough, Borja appeared in the 84th minute again to score a wonderful created goal after deceiving defenders and making space to score on the underside of the Paraguayan goalkeeper.

After this new goal with River Plate, Miguel Borja earned 8.7 points after 90 minutes played, in addition to that, he scored 2 shots on goal, completed 2 out of 3 dribbles and won 4 duels. Furthermore, so far in 2024, Colibri has 21 appearances and 17 goals to his credit.