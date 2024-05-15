May 15, 2024

2024 NBA Playoffs | Today’s matches, results and updated standings for May 15

Cassandra Curtis May 15, 2024 2 min read

The activity of NBA Playoffs This continues Wednesday, May 15 with Conference semi-finals And the possibility of knowing the first seed for the Eastern Conference final in case Boston Celtics Confirm their status as local residents.

The series between Boston and Cleveland He moves to TD Garden to play Game 5 The Celtics will seek to eliminate the players permanently Cavaliers And get your ticket to the final Eastern Conference With four wins, as he did in the previous stage with the Miami Heat.

In a few hours they will be playing Oklahoma City Thunder against the Dallas Mavericksa series tied with two victories each and will see its fifth game.

There doesn’t seem to be a favorite between Thunder and Mavericksbut this Wednesday they will have the opportunity to take advantage and get closer Western Conference FinalWhere they will face the winner between Denver and Minnesota.


  • Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM CDMX, 4:00 PM PT)
  • Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks (9:30 PM ET, 7:30 PM CDMX, 6:30 PM PT)

both of them Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs They can be watched in the US on TNT and streaming on NBA League Pass and Sling TV.

in mexico, Celtics vs. Cavaliers It will be seen on NBA League Pass and Prime Video; While Nuggets vs Timberwolves will also be available through the NBA app and Star+.

Mavericks face Thunder

Eastern Conference

  • New York Knicks 3 vs. Indiana Pacers 2
  • Boston Celtics 3 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1

Western Conference

  • Denver Nuggets 3 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 2
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 2 vs Dallas Mavericks 2

