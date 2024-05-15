Jackson Chorio knocks Martin Perez out of the game with a brutal home run (+Video)

Jackson Chorio is showing signs of life In his first season as a major player. After five hitless games, he piles up Two straight games tie the ball And get the base. On Wednesday, May 15, the Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and pulled out all the stops.

The Venezuelan, who is only 20 years old, had an impressive performance on home soil against compatriot Martin Perez. The Pirates pitcher had a very complicated start against the Brewers, however “Sho Rio” So he decided to finish his work.

With a bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jackson hit his fourth home run of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The 81 mph outfielder waited patiently for the changeup and then extended his arms to go a mile.

The ball came out at 107.8 mph and traveled 441 feet. Chorio’s home run comes with one man traded and the score 7-1 in his favor. In this way he put up nine clean units for Martin in the match that endured the defeat.

Jackson is 2-for-3 with a home run, two hits, a few runs scored, no walks and no hits. Its average rises to 0.220 after falling sharply to 0.202 percentage points.

After running the Creole house, Martin Perez He was decommitted for 86 pitches, including 61 strikeouts.