Al Hilal salvaged its unbeaten record against Al Nassr with a controversial penalty kick in the 98th minute

05-17-2024



Hero Crescent moon He saved it undefeated on Friday in Meydan Victory (1-1) with a controversial penalty kick that quickly spread on social media. This match coincided with the penultimate date of the Arab League.

Jurgen Klopp’s replacement confirms: “I will be the next Liverpool coach”

Victory He took the lead from the first minute with a powerful strike Ottavio From outside the area after assistance Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker had several chances to extend the lead and score his 892nd goal in his entire career, but he did not perform well as they leveled the score in the final half of the match.

spanish rule, Sanchez MartinezHe was invited to lead the match, and when the original 90 minutes ended, he decided to add eight minutes.

When the 95th minute was played Sadio Mane He came down to stop the attempt Abdul Hamid. The player fell to the ground and Crescent moon He demanded a penalty kick from the referee.