Al Hilal salvaged its unbeaten record against Al Nassr with a controversial penalty kick in the 98th minute

05-17-2024
Hero Crescent moon He saved it undefeated on Friday in Meydan Victory (1-1) with a controversial penalty kick that quickly spread on social media. This match coincided with the penultimate date of the Arab League.
Victory He took the lead from the first minute with a powerful strike Ottavio From outside the area after assistance Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese striker had several chances to extend the lead and score his 892nd goal in his entire career, but he did not perform well as they leveled the score in the final half of the match.
spanish rule, Sanchez MartinezHe was invited to lead the match, and when the original 90 minutes ended, he decided to add eight minutes.
When the 95th minute was played Sadio Mane He came down to stop the attempt Abdul Hamid. The player fell to the ground and Crescent moon He demanded a penalty kick from the referee.
Sanchez Martinez The controversial action was reviewed by VAR and images show that the potential foul was anyway outside the penalty area. Finally, the maximum penalty was imposed on the request of video arbitration in 1998 and Mitrovic He was not forgiven for keeping his team’s unbeaten record.
In the middle of the field was A Cristiano Ronaldo Very angry with the referee’s decision. After seeing that Mitrovic The equalizer was scored by Captain DVictory, Very annoyed, he started exchanging words with the opponent and made some gestures.
this way, Crescent moon He adds 90 points and remains unbeaten throughout the season (32 matches). Victory It remains in second place with 78 units.
