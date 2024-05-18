May 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Igor Lechnovsky meets Canelo Alvarez and commits on the 15th day with America | You want Liga MX

Cassandra Curtis May 18, 2024 2 min read

“Canelo” Alvarez and Igor Lechnovsky They met on Friday during the third event Golf Tournament “No Golf No Life”.Organized by the Mexican boxer in Huexquilocan, Mexico.

Chilean defender America He appeared smiling, calm, and with a relaxed look, in keeping with the hot season and the event, in addition to looking very far away from the possibility of suffering a serious injury to his right knee.

However, he did not waste time to say hello and take some pictures with Canelo before his participation in the “No Golf No Life” tournament; Saul Alvarez He even signed an official hat from the Mexican boxer’s merchandise.

The hat, in light blue, was carried by Igor Lechnovsky to where the influential Oso Trava was, who had him shape the hat and commit to getting the 15; That is, the fifteenth American League title.

“I’ll replace her with one of America’s champions. Give her 15! Challenge.” Trava Bear To Lichenovsky who signed the cover. “I do it, you only do it because there are people,” the Chilean from Aguilas replied.

If Igor Lechnovski’s absence is confirmed for Águilas del América’s Liga MX semi-final second leg against Chivas on Saturday, the club will face problems in the middle, with Sebastian Cáceres also struggling with an injury.

Aguilas defender who was present at the goal ceremony “Canelo” Alvarezwas reunited with him Miguel Leon Who joked that they didn’t want to be criticized for attending this social and sporting event a day before the National Classic.

Given that, Igor Lechnovski said that despite missing the goal in the first leg in Guadalajara, he is hoping to score a goal in the Azteca on Saturday and Miguel León said he would sing his name in the narrative.

