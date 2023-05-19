Contreras gave two HRs in the Cardinals’ defeat of the Dodgers

St. Louis — Wilson Contreras hit two homers with three runs, Nolan Gorman hit two, and the St. Louis Cardinals added seven total at home — for the first time in 83 years — to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-8 Thursday night. Angeles turned a meeting into a home-run party.
Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer while Juan Yepez and Paul DeJong scored on solo runs for St. Louis.
The Cardinals, who had their longest seven-game home streak this season, hit seven home runs for the first time since May 7, 1940, when they did so against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Yepez, Gorman, and DeJong hit back-to-back runs in the sixth inning.
Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and Max Muncie hit a solo home run for the Dodgers. Freeman’s grand slam was his fourth while his home run was the 300th of his career.
The Dodgers lead the majors with five home runs with the bases loaded and trailing runs with 74 home runs.
The nine home runs for both clubs became a new Busch Stadium record.
Adam Wainwright (1-0) won in his third start of the season, giving up five runs, earning two, and five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Dodgers Mexican pitcher Julio Urillas (5-4) was called into duty in his first career start against the Cardinals, giving up six runs in three innings.
Contreras’ second three-run homer and Homer Gorman’s two-run homer went off for a seven-run home run in the eighth inning.
For the Cardinals, Venezuela’s Wilson Contreras is 5-2, scoring two runs, striking out six, and Juan Yepez is 3-1, scoring one run, and one RBI run. Colombian Oscar Mercado 4-3, scored three runs.
For the Dodgers, Cuban Miguel Vargas scored a 5-2 run. Venezuelan David Peralta 3-0 and scored one. Venezuelan Miguel Rojas 4-1, 1 score, 1 draw.
