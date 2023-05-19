We revisit the successful Lindor-Giménez Mets-Guardians trade

David Schoenefeld | Senior writer for ESPNReading: two minutes.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

for six years, Francisco Lindor was the smiling face of the Cleveland Guardians, helping the team reach the World Series in 2016, being part of four All-Star teams, hitting 30-plus home runs three times, winning two Gold Glove Awards and finishing in the top ten. . In MVP voting three times. So far, in the third season since the Guardians traded Lindor to the New York Mets, Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti has been repeating how hard it was to trade their superstar.

“Our clear preference all along was for Francisco to play a lot in Cleveland and we worked hard to make that happen, but in the end that wouldn’t be our reality,” the Guardians’ president of baseball operations said recently from the dugout. …at Fenway Park while his team was batting practice.

The Mets’ business side has been well-publicized: They acquired Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco prior to the 2021 season for young players Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, and two prospects, then signed Lindor to Contract extension for 10 years and $341 million Just before opening day.

Lindor’s first season with the Mets was mostly disastrous as he hit less than 200 in the first two months. Then, when the Mets collapsed from the playoff race in August, Lindor and teammate Javier Baez, annoyed by boos from the Mets fans, turned their hand. The infamous “refuse” gesture for local audiences.