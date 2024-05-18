May 19, 2024

Sources: Kristaps Porzingis could be back in the Eastern Conference Finals

Cassandra Curtis May 18, 2024 2 min read
May 17, 2024, 8:10 PM ET

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is expected to still miss Games 1 and 2 of next week’s Eastern Conference Finals, but there is optimism that he will be able to return at some point in the series.

The center of the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingisstay out of play in Games 1 and 2 of Eastern Conference Finals next week, but there is optimism he will be able to return at some point in the series, barring any setbacks, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis He is making progress in his recovery from a right calf strain, increasing his on-court activity for an expected return in the conference finals, but still needs more time to return to action, sources said.

the Celtics They await the winner of the semifinal series New York KnicksIndiana Pacers. The Knicks lead 3-2 entering Game 6 on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingishas been out since suffering an injury in Game 5 of the United States’ first-round series. Celtics Against the Miami Heat on April 30, he missed Boston’s five-game semifinal series win over Cleveland.

He is likely to miss the first two league matches Late EastScheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in Boston.

back Kristaps PorzingisHe, who averaged 20 points and 7.2 rebounds in the regular season, is considered key to the team’s final chances. Celtics To win the championship.

Al Horford37, started in place of Porzingis, who had 22 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

See also  Rodon will receive cortisone to relieve 'chronic' back problem

Porzingis came to Boston via a three-team trade with Washington and Memphis.

