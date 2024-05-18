Sources: Kristaps Porzingis could be back in the Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is expected to still miss Games 1 and 2 of next week’s Eastern Conference Finals, but there is optimism that he will be able to return at some point in the series.

the Celtics They await the winner of the semifinal series New York Knicks–Indiana Pacers. The Knicks lead 3-2 entering Game 6 on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingishas been out since suffering an injury in Game 5 of the United States’ first-round series. Celtics Against the Miami Heat on April 30, he missed Boston’s five-game semifinal series win over Cleveland.

He is likely to miss the first two league matches Late EastScheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in Boston.

back Kristaps PorzingisHe, who averaged 20 points and 7.2 rebounds in the regular season, is considered key to the team’s final chances. Celtics To win the championship.

Al Horford37, started in place of Porzingis, who had 22 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Porzingis came to Boston via a three-team trade with Washington and Memphis.