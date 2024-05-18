He silenced Old Trafford and made history

Mayra Ramirez had to take a well-deserved revenge in her first season in Europe, after her Champions League dream was thwarted weeks ago by Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Now, in the English Premier League, he had the opportunity to make history during the match against one of his long-time rivals, Manchester United, and in the famous “theatre of dreams”, Old Trafford.

For this goal, there were two goals and two assists on his personal account, which contributed to the final 0-6 score of the match. With 55 points, the same score as Manchester City in the second round, the London team won the title with a positive goal difference against the blue team (53 vs. 46).

What the Colombian did in one of the most historic stadiums in English football will go down in the history books of Colombian women’s football and, in addition, it once again sets a precedent for what this practice is and its representatives around the world.

Maira’s first season at Chelsea

Share a goal every 102 minutes

He scored in the Champions League

An exhibition to make Chelsea champions of the English Premier League on the final day against Manchester United

Chelsea Women – Mayra Ramirez | picture: Image taken from X’s profile @ChelseaFCW

It is worth noting that the Cibati-born scorer was able to achieve these important marks in a small number of matches, as she remained injured during long periods of the season and Specifically against United, he returned to finish responding to demands.

Chelsea sweeps Old Trafford

Chelsea women defeated Manchester United (6-0) on Saturday, on the final day of the English championship, to win their fifth consecutive title in farewell to Emma Hayes, the famous coach for 12 years. See also The Mets take their first doubleheader behind gem Taylor Miguel

Emma Hayes, Chelsea Women’s coach. | picture: Chelsea women.

The 47-year-old Englishman has been appointed head coach of women’s soccer in the United States. She ended her adventure with the “Blues” with her seventh Women’s Super League (WSL) title.He was able to control the past five years as well as in 2015 and 2018.

“I can’t say it’s the most fun, but I can definitely say it’s the most difficult. That’s why it’s probably the most flavourful. I’m very relieved that this is over,” Hayes told Sky Sports.

In this edition, his team beat Manchester City (second place, 55 points) by goal difference only.

During this last match, Colombian Mayra Ramirez, who arrived in west London in January and who visited Old Trafford on Saturday, shone with a brace (2, 45) and two assists.