US calls situation of Ukrainian military “incredibly serious” | AlMomento.net

Date: 05/16/2024



WASHINGTON.—Ukraine’s armed forces are in an “incredibly critical” situation amid Russian troop advances, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Thursday.

“Obviously, the situation is incredibly serious. We know these are difficult times, but we are confident that military assistance will make a real difference on the battlefield,” he told a press conference.

In this context, he recalled that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced an additional $2 billion aid package to Ukraine this Wednesday.

In recent days, Russian troops have liberated several towns in Kharkiv province, and this Wednesday they regained full control of the strategically important town of Rabotino, located in Zaporozhye province.

In view of these developments by the Russian military, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has postponed all international travel scheduled for the coming days.

A few days ago, Zelensky admitted that the situation in the Kharkiv region was very difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces, and he acknowledged that the situation was equally difficult in the other five areas of the front.

