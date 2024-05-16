May 16, 2024

American League: Orlando – Inter Miami Live broadcast: The Florida Classic match ends in a 0-0 draw

Cassandra Curtis May 16, 2024 2 min read

In the middle of the week you will receive a new challenge Lionel Messi And your team. Inter Miami will travel to Orlando to take on the Orlando City Lions.

Players coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino They will emerge as favorites to winthe product of an impressive series of five consecutive victories that the team is currently accumulating.

After their match against Montreal in Canada. Lionel Messi’s team will return to the heat of Orlando To try to achieve another win in the American League this season.

What time does Orlando City vs Inter Miami start?

The Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Inter Miami will be held at Orlando City Stadium on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

How to watch the Orlando City vs. Inter Miami match?

You can follow the live broadcast of the match on Camel.

How to reach Orlando?

Lions latest results.

Philadelphia 2-3 Orlando City

Orlando City 0-1 Cincinnati

Orlando City 1-2 Toronto

Montreal 2-2 Orlando City

DC United 2-3 Orlando City

How does Inter Miami reach?

List of the latest heron findings.

Montreal 2-3 Inter Miami

Inter Miami 6-2 New York RB

New England 1-4 Inter Miami

Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville

Sporting KC 2-3 Inter Miami

Predict the result of the match between Orlando City and Inter Miami

The hosts need to start recording victories to move up some places in the standings, but their numbers are very poor. Something Inter Miami can benefit from having such talented players Like Messi, Suarez and their teammates. Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Inter Miami.

