Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers match summary (May 15, 2024)

Boston (AFP) – Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third year in a row.

Al Horford added 22 points, including six of Boston’s 19 three-pointers, in addition to 15 rebounds, as the Celtics achieved their third consecutive victory in the series and won 4-1.

And now they are waiting for the winner of the series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. New York leads the series 3-2.

The Cavaliers have been incredibly depleted by injuries, without star Donovan Mitchell (calf), center Jarrett Allen (ribs) and backup Caris LeVert (knee).

Cleveland stayed close to the scoreboard for the first three quarters and led 88-85 at the start of the fourth quarter. Boston then went on a 13-2 run to regain the lead 101-87 with 6:44 left in the game.

Evan Mobley scored a career-high with 33 points and seven boards, and Marcus Morris Sr. added five threes and 25 points.

Cleveland is now entering a summer of uncertainty over Mitchell’s future and coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been a starter for the Cavaliers in his second season with the team. He was considered for his fifth All-Star game in the regular season and averaged 29.6 points in the playoffs, but he missed the final two games due to injury. Mitchell was eligible to sign a contract extension, but he showed no signs of wanting to stay or leave Cleveland.