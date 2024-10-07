The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League

2024-10-07
Bad news. the Honduras national team Football player loses Michael Chirinos For the final and transcendent duels to be held in CONCACAF Nations League.
It was confirmed this Monday that the skilled footballer Michael Chirinos Honduras is out of the squad for the matches it will play against them French Guiana and Jamaica, The matches will be held on October 10 and 14, respectively.
Chirinos, He is 29 years old, suffering from a trauma (knock) to his right knee that he suffered on Sunday night in the classic match in which Olimpia drew 0-0 against him. Marathon.
The skillful player was replaced in the 83rd minute by Guzman Figueroa, and was taken out on a stretcher.
Ten knew that Michael He will rest for approximately ten days, during which he will undergo obstetric recovery treatments.
As a result, Honduras lost an important footballer who had appeared as his replacement Luis PalmaWho was not called up due to his low level with Scottish club Celtic.
Reynaldo Rueda He called up 27 players for duels against French Guiana (October 10) and Jamaica (October 14). the Bicolor He has to add extra money in both matches in order to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament Nations League.
Named
Goalkeepers: Harold Fonseca, Marlon Licona, Edrik Menjivar.
Defenses: Franklin Flores, Devron Garcia, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Christopher Melendez, Andy Najar, Joseph Rosales, Marcelo Santos, and Luis Vega.
decor: Brian Acosta, Jorge Alvarez, Kervin Arriaga, Debbie Flores, Alex Lopez, Carlos Pineda, Jose Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez, David Ruiz.
Attackers: Jorge Bengoche, Rubilio Castillo, Michael Chirinos (injured), Choco Lozano, Rigo Rivas, Brian Roches.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
He strongly accuses Bielsa and calls him a “vile socialist with Mercedes-Benz.”
Fans throw objects and delay the J2 SD-LAD
He arrived late to the previous conversation and was “erased” from Barcelona