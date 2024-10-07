The Honduran national team loses another striker in the Caribbean battles in the CONCACAF Nations League

2024-10-07



Bad news. the Honduras national team Football player loses Michael Chirinos For the final and transcendent duels to be held in CONCACAF Nations League. It was confirmed this Monday that the skilled footballer Michael Chirinos Honduras is out of the squad for the matches it will play against them French Guiana and Jamaica, The matches will be held on October 10 and 14, respectively.

Chirinos, He is 29 years old, suffering from a trauma (knock) to his right knee that he suffered on Sunday night in the classic match in which Olimpia drew 0-0 against him. Marathon. The skillful player was replaced in the 83rd minute by Guzman Figueroa, and was taken out on a stretcher. Ten knew that Michael He will rest for approximately ten days, during which he will undergo obstetric recovery treatments. As a result, Honduras lost an important footballer who had appeared as his replacement Luis PalmaWho was not called up due to his low level with Scottish club Celtic.