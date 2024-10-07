He strongly accuses Bielsa and calls him a “vile socialist with Mercedes-Benz.”

Words of the former striker of the national team Uruguay Luis Suarez Against the Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa They continue to influence.

Suarez pointed out that “many of the players held a meeting to ask the coach to at least say good day to us, not even to say hello.”

The scorer was not called up by Bielsa in the first rounds of the confrontation and barely appeared in the November date, when he sat on the bench against Argentina.

Later, he was on the payroll for america cup, He played only four matches, all as a batsman, and scored one run.

“In Copa America there were situations that hurt me, and I did not say them in order to get along. There were teammates who thought about not playing for the national team anymore. I spoke for 5 minutes with Bielsa and he spoke as a reference and in the end he only replied “thank you very much”.‘”, precise.

Now, the one who spoke is the former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert, Who also strongly criticized the Argentine strategist.

“The older leaders bother him, that’s why he filters them out and abuses them. He can’t live with the numbers. It has to be him… He thinks he’s more important than the players, that’s the truth.

He added: “He’s a vile socialist, but with a Mercedes-Benz. Bielsa didn’t respect me as a professional.”