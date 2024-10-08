The huge project that will connect two countries in Latin America through an underwater tunnel





With investments estimated at $1.5 billion, Argentina and Chile plan to build an underwater tunnel aimed at improving communication between the South American continent.

by: Republic

The proposal was presented by Chilean Jorge Fleiss, during the National Policy Conference for Extreme Areas in Chile. The initiative seeks to replace the barge crossing in the Strait of Magellan, which today is the only way to cross the 3.7 kilometers that separate the Chilean continent from Tierra del Fuego, providing faster and safer connectivity for the transit of people as well as goods.

This Chilean project, according to La República, stands out as a transcendent solution for communication between the southern regions of Chile and the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego.

Building this tunnel underwater would allow for a more stable and predictable connection, eliminating dependence on weather conditions.

Furthermore, this initiative attempts to promote economic development and integration in the southernmost regions of both countries, and promote trade and regional cooperation.

