Fans throw objects and delay the J2 SD-LAD

The second NLDS game between the Padres and Dodgers was delayed for approximately 9 minutes due to fans throwing objects on the field.

Los Angeles – Beginning the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday He was late and About twenty security guards lined up in Dodger stadium foul linesafter Fans will throw things on the field In it Game 2 Subordinate Sustainable Development Network (SDLN).Which increased the tension between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padresdivision rivals.

Two baseballs were thrown in the direction of Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, who entertained the crowd in the first inning by reaching into the stands to steal a home run from Mookie Betts and, after a while, tricked them by revealing it. He caught the ball.

Profar got into a heated argument with the umpires after two baseballs came close to hitting him in the seventh inning, prompting all of the Padres players, along with manager Mike Shildt, to enter the field and gather around him. Moments later, as the outfielders took their places again, three objects were thrown down the right warning lane in the direction of Fernando Tatis Jr.

The tension on the field began when Dodgers outfielder Jack Flaherty hit Tatis Jr. into the left side with an 0-1 dive to start the sixth inning. Flaherty apologized briefly, but Profar and Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who made headlines earlier this season by calling Profar “irrelevant,” exchanged words at the plate.

Moments later, Flaherty hit Manny Machado, yelled at him and motioned for him to return to the dugout. Machado became aware of Flaherty’s comments when he approached the dugout barrier and glared at Flaherty as he was taken out of the game immediately afterward. Machado and Flaherty continued to argue when Machado returned to defend the top of the seventh.

San Diego won the game 10-2, tying the best-of-five series at 1-1.