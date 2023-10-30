Shohei Ohtani heading to the Texas Rangers? This is what is said

despite of Shohei Otani And Los Angeles Angels They didn’t reach the postseason this season, and the main reference of Season 9 continues to provide something to talk about for next season.

It must be remembered that the Japanese baseball player will go to free agency to negotiate his next destination MLB Or if you decide to continue with your California franchise.

On this occasion, Ohtani has been linked to one of the teams that will play in this year’s World Series, the Texas Rangers who will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite the operation he underwent at the facility, the Japanese is still expected to be offered a chance An approximate contract worth between $500 and $600 million.

Shohei Ohtani is on MLB’s top three options radar

According to a report by John Heyman of the New York Post, The favorite destination is the Texas Rangers, followed by the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although the same report states that New York Metsthe The Boston Red Sox and the Angels themselves They also continue to appear as options on the table.

Ohtani with MVP numbers

The outfielder is a 2023 MVP candidate, maintains a 10-5 record and has an ERA of 3.14 and 167 strikeouts in 132 IP; In addition to having great numbers in OPS of 1,066 and OPS of 184, slugging 44 home runs and being the all-time leader in the American League.

