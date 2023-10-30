Ballon d’Or 2023: what time, nominees and where to watch the Best in Football awards ceremony | Football | Sports

The 2023 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday and the successors to Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas, last year’s winners, will be announced. The ceremony, organized by France Football, will take place starting at eight in the evening in Paris, at the Chatelet Theater, and can be watched publicly on the Teledeporte channel. DAZN will also broadcast the ceremony. In this edition, the jury was reduced to 100 voters, who are journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings, instead of 170 previously, and in the women’s category there are 50.
Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina – the only title he has missed – is one of the favorites to win the award. If she wins it, it will be her eighth Ballon d’Or. In the women’s category, the favorite is Aitana Bonmatti, Barcelona and Spanish national team midfielder, World Cup winner in Australia and New Zealand and one of the key players. Barcelona, which won the treble (League F, Champions League and Copa del Rey). In Australia, she was chosen as the best player of the tournament.
List of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or
Male category
- Josko Gvardiol
- Jamal Musiala
- Andre Onana
- Karim Benzema
- Mohamed Salah
- Bukayo Saka
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Jude Bellingham
- Randall Kolo Mwani
- Bernard Silva
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Nicolo Barella
- Emiliano Martinez
- Robin Dias
- Erling Haaland
- Martin Odegaard
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Yassin Bono
- Julian Alvarez
- Vinicius Junior
- Rhodri
- Antoine Griezmann
- Lionel Messi
- Lautaro Martinez
- Robert Lewandowski
- Kim Min Jae
- Luka Modric
- Kylian Mbappe
- Victor Osimhen
- Vinicius Junior
Female category
- Yui Hasegawa
- Alexandra Pope
- Aitana Bonmati
- Guru Retin
- Ewa Bajor
- Patricia Guijarro
- Debinha
- Sam Kerr
- Daphne van Domselaar
- Lena Oberdorf
- Hinta Miyazawa
- Milly Brite
- Salma Baraluelo
- Sophia Smith
- Hayley Raso
- Amanda Elestet
- Georgia Stanway
- Olga Carmona
- Fredolina Rulfo
- Rachel Daly
- Alba Redondo
- Linda Caicedo
- Kadiatu Diani
- Khadija, what?
- Maby Leon
- Mary Earps
- Dear Oshoala
- Wendy Renard
- Katie McCabe
- Jill Roord
