Ballon d’Or 2023: what time, nominees and where to watch the Best in Football awards ceremony | Football | Sports

The 2023 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday and the successors to Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas, last year’s winners, will be announced. The ceremony, organized by France Football, will take place starting at eight in the evening in Paris, at the Chatelet Theater, and can be watched publicly on the Teledeporte channel. DAZN will also broadcast the ceremony. In this edition, the jury was reduced to 100 voters, who are journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings, instead of 170 previously, and in the women’s category there are 50.

Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina – the only title he has missed – is one of the favorites to win the award. If she wins it, it will be her eighth Ballon d’Or. In the women’s category, the favorite is Aitana Bonmatti, Barcelona and Spanish national team midfielder, World Cup winner in Australia and New Zealand and one of the key players. Barcelona, ​​which won the treble (League F, Champions League and Copa del Rey). In Australia, she was chosen as the best player of the tournament.

List of nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or

Male category

Josko Gvardiol

Jamal Musiala

Andre Onana

Karim Benzema

Mohamed Salah

Bukayo Saka

Kevin De Bruyne

Jude Bellingham

Randall Kolo Mwani

Bernard Silva

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Nicolo Barella

Emiliano Martinez

Robin Dias

Erling Haaland

Martin Odegaard

Ilkay Gundogan

Yassin Bono

Julian Alvarez

Vinicius Junior

Rhodri

Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi

Lautaro Martinez

Robert Lewandowski

Kim Min Jae

Luka Modric

Kylian Mbappe

Victor Osimhen

Female category

Yui Hasegawa

Alexandra Pope

Aitana Bonmati

Guru Retin

Ewa Bajor

Patricia Guijarro

Debinha

Sam Kerr

Daphne van Domselaar

Lena Oberdorf

Hinta Miyazawa

Milly Brite

Salma Baraluelo

Sophia Smith

Hayley Raso

Amanda Elestet

Georgia Stanway

Olga Carmona

Fredolina Rulfo

Rachel Daly

Alba Redondo

Linda Caicedo

Kadiatu Diani

Khadija, what?

Maby Leon

Mary Earps

Dear Oshoala

Wendy Renard

Katie McCabe

Jill Roord

