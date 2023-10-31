Messi exploded against influence after winning the Ballon d’Or: a strong claim

Football curiosity

The Argentine star spoke to Ibai Lanus and the world champion almost insulted him.

Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or 2023

October 30, 2023 at 06:31 PM.



Lionel Messi He won the Ballon d’Or again, and after being a mainstay in his team’s 2022 World Cup win in Qatar, he allowed the ten Argentines to claim the winner’s title at the awards ceremony held in Paris, on October 30.

After Messi received the award that makes him the most cup winners (he reached eight), the world champion spoke to the media in a mixed area, but in one of them, he found himself with… eBay Lanosa famous influencer and president of the Kings League team.

Messi started the eBay conversation via a live broadcast that the influencer was doing, and when he recognized his voice, the Inter Miami player exploded in anger because he leaked a private conversation with him.

“I’m mad at you, I didn’t like what you did that day. You sent messages and made it public… I won’t respond to you anymore. You have no privacy.”Messi said angrily.

Faced with the allegations of the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, Ibai tried to defend himself by saying that he eliminated him immediately and that he learned it from “Kun” Aguero, but Messi overlooked this and continued to reprimand him.