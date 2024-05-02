Another trap of the Chavista dictatorship: out of nearly 8 million Venezuelan immigrants, only 6,528 were able to register to vote

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela officially announced on Thursday that of the 7,722,579 Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the world (according to the latest UN update in November 2023), only 6,528 were able to register and update their data (EFE/Carlos Ortega)

Activist Elisa Trotta She reported that in the case of Argentina, of the 220,000 Venezuelans living in the country, only 440 were able to register and update their data at the embassy in Buenos Aires during the ten days in which the process began.

The party’s Secretary-General denounced that “the obstacles imposed by the regime, the demands for documents and requirements not stipulated by law, and the limitation of working hours prevented the vast majority of Venezuelans abroad from registering to vote in the presidential elections.” Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy (Fad).

Trotta stated, “This is another violation of the political rights of Venezuelans. The proof that Maduro is preventing free elections because he fears being counted out is because he knows that more than 80% of Venezuelans reject his criminal dictatorship and want change to live in democracy and freedom.

Despite these obstacles, the activist stressed that Venezuelan migrants will remain mobilized in the face of the presidential elections scheduled for July 28, denouncing the arbitrariness committed in the process and the dissemination of information in favor of the unionist opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez.

He added: “They tried to remove us from the electoral process by banning the leader who won the primaries,” Maria Corina MachadoBut they did not succeed because she was appointed Corinna Uris As your representative. Then they blocked the nomination of Corina Llores to try to get us out of the way again, but they couldn’t, and the opposition united unanimously around the nomination of Ambassador Edmundo González. Now they are trying to silence the voice of Venezuelans abroad, but they will not succeed either. “Even if they prevent us from voting, our cry for freedom will be heard in every city in the world where there is a Venezuelan,” Trotta said.

the total, 69,000 Venezuelans abroad will be able to vote in the July 28 electionscounting new registrants as well as those already registered before 2018, when it was last opened for updating.

Dozens of Venezuelans living in Argentina went to the Venezuelan embassy in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, April 16, to demand… Their right to be registered in the electoral register is guaranteed To vote in Presidential election On July 28 in the Caribbean country.

With signs reading “We want to voteThe Venezuelans stood in line in front of the diplomatic headquarters, waiting to be served. They denounced that Chavista officials, as in previous days, were implementing “Moroccan operationTo slow down the process.