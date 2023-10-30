October 30, 2023

Brian Rodriguez suffers a severe injury to his left knee You want Liga MX

Cassandra Curtis October 30, 2023 2 min read

This Sunday, imaging studies were performed on the South American player to first determine the severity of the injury, and America announced the serious damage to Rodriguez’s knee.

The text of the statement begins: “Brian Rodriguez suffered a dislocated patella in his left knee as a result of playing yesterday with player Jesus Gallardo.”

“Initial imaging studies confirm a tear of the medial retinaculum and medial femoral ligament with partial tear of the medial collateral ligament, associated with areas of osteochondral edema on the lateral and medial aspects of both condyles with moderate synovitis and inflamed hova.”

it is expected that Brian Rodriguez He can no longer play in Liga MX’s Apertura 2023 and may be considered for a return for Clausura 2024, with the possibility of a long-term recovery.

he Club of America He pointed out that in the following days, a specialist doctor will be reviewed to determine the treatment that should be followed, or the operation or rehabilitation, to determine exactly what will be outside the fields.

According to information from Julio Ibañez of TUDN, Henry Martin does not seem to have any consideration. During the week they will decide whether he will play against Atletico de San Luis, it may be possible. Igor Lichnovsky was suspended for card stacking against the Potosinos and will appear again against the Xolos the following weekend.

