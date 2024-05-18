USA Social Security: These are the reasons why you may not receive your salary in May 2024 | America

Administration Social security of America (SSA, its abbreviation in English) is responsible for remitting monthly payments to retired citizens and disabled citizens who are prevented from working. However, not all people are included Community project They will get paid in May.

There are cases of this SSA Stops sending money if it detects people losing eligibility. There are many variables that can have an impact and we will tell you about it in this note.

Reasons why you may not receive your Social Security payment

A common situation where this benefit is not received occurs when a person is unable to work due to temporary disability. After recovering from disability, the citizen is not automatically eligible for Social Security. If this happens in April, the payment will not be received by May.

Another reason for not getting paid is when the beneficiary is in prison: Benefits are suspended for 30 days and the person is in prison, and the SSA will determine if the payment stops.

In case of beneficiaries Additional security income (SSI) benefits are suspended while you are incarcerated. But spouses and children can receive checks while their family member is in prison.

What if I receive a Social Security payment that isn’t mine?

If for any reason a person receives a check and is not eligible for the bonus, The SSA specifies that the money must be withdrawnOtherwise, discounts will be applied to the following charges.