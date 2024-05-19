May 19, 2024

The University of Vermont awarded a cat an honorary degree for a sentimental cause

Winston Hale May 19, 2024 2 min read
Max has been a beloved member of the Castleton family for many years. (Rob Franklin/AP)

Vermont State Universityin its premises CastletonAwarded a rare honorary degree: “Doctor of Literature” Max the Cat, a beloved feline member of their community. The incident occurred ahead of the students’ graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday CBS News.

The reason for this particular recognition has nothing to do with his skill at hunting rats or sleeping, but his kindness and Its positive impact on the university community.

Max the Cat “He has been a beloved member of the Castleton family for many years,” the university said in a post. Facebook. The title, the university added, entitled him to “Special feelings Cat foodCorrosion Post Privileges and Litter Box Responsibilities.”

Max lives with his human family in a house on the street leading to the main entrance of the complex. Its owner, Ashley Dow, explained that four years ago the animal began visiting campus on its own initiative. “He decided to go to the campus, he started interacting with the students and they adore him,” he commented in the aforementioned publication on Thursday.

As reported Associated Press, students are excited to see it. They pick him up, take selfies with him, and take him on field trips with prospective students who meet in a building in front of his owner’s house. Pictures shared on social networks with animals show a special bond that unites humans with the small and adorable kitten.

“I don’t know how he knows when to go, but he does. And then it follows them on their journeys,” Dow said.

Max’s honors include “special privileges and litter box responsibilities” (ROB FRANKLIN/AP).

Dow is known as “Mom” at the university and said she has had many experiences with former students who return to town and stop by her house. “Students call me Max’s mom. Sometimes graduates come and ask me about him,” the woman declared.

See also  Illinois Amazon warehouse reported missing World | DW

The cat, which has become an essential part of students’ daily lives, has adapted to the campus in a unique way. Although he did not attend the graduation ceremony, his honorary degree will be presented to Doe at a later date.

The news of this recognition was received remarkably by the entire university community, which is seen in Max as a symbol of company and affection. Her story highlights how a cat can significantly impact an educational environment.

