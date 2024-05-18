iPhone 17 Slim: Find out all the Apple rumors about the surprise that will arrive soon

This will be the first time Apple has changed the display of its cell phone. (picture information)

Apple will be developing a “thin” or “thin” iPhone for launch in September 2025 because it will be the iPhone 17. It is also said that this model will be the most expensive yet and that it will outperform the Pro Max branch.

iPhone developers may consider multiple designs such as an aluminum frameAnd a smaller hole and hole for the front camera devices and the rear cameras installed in the middle, according to The Information website.

For his part, analyst Jeff Poe points out this These will be the sizes for this iPhone 17:

iPhone 17: 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.6-inch screen

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch screen

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch screen

According to the information, the upcoming iPhone 17 will be thinner. (picture information)

Regarding performance and specifications, Bo says:

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim: 8GB RAM and A18 or A19 chip

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB RAM, A19 Pro chip

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM.

On the other side, iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the smallest dynamic island possible thanks to a new technology called “metalization” Which will allow Apple to significantly reduce the size of the Face ID sensor.

The new iPhone will have a better battery due to its size. (media)

For now, the focus remains on launches on the second Tuesday of September 2024. On that date, Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone 16 models.

As usual, rumors are already circulating about what this mobile phone will be like. Based on his latest supply chain research, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the energy storage capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery will increase. This will allow the battery to last longer without having to resize it.

To prevent the battery from overheating, Apple will use a stainless steel battery box as a thermal solution. According to the analyst:

Stainless steel does not dissipate heat as efficiently as aluminum, but it provides greater strength and is less susceptible to corrosion. Additionally, the stainless steel battery case makes it easy to remove the battery, helping Apple comply with EU regulations on battery replacement in mobile devices.

This is what the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 pro will look like according to rumors. (Photo: Taken from X/Sonny Dixon)

According to other rumours, this model will also include a brighter 6.9-inch display, an improved camera system, and a capture button.

One major and potential tweak is the integration of an action button into all models, complemented by a new capacitive capture button.

This capture button promises to greatly improve the user interface, offering improved haptic feedback thanks to its integration with Apple’s Taptic Engine.

Another notable feature is the possibility of readjusting the arrangement of the camera lenses. The rumored vertical configuration will not only improve the photography function of the device, but will also facilitate stereoscopic video recording and playback.

The new iPhones launch on the second Tuesday of September. Reuters/Lauren Elliott

This feature will be important for users of the Apple Vision Pro headset, as it highlights the integration between different Apple devices and platforms.

According to rumors, the Pro models of the iPhone 16 will receive a major update to the ultra-wide lens, which could reach 48 megapixels. This improvement will allow recording videos in 4K resolution.

To see the possible embodiment of these rumors, we have to wait until September, the month in which Apple usually presents the iPhone.