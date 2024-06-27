Everything we know about the future of the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence and more of Tim Cook’s plans

Apple Intelligence is the name of Apple’s artificial intelligence platform. REUTERS/Ali Song/File Photo

The launch of the iPhone 16 has raised expectations among users because the device’s cameras can be seamlessly integrated with Vision Pro mixed reality glasses.

On the other hand, Tim Cook’s plans with Apple Intelligence gave something to talk about at Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 but its implementation will face some challenges. The Digital Markets Act could limit the implementation of this AI platform in European territory.

Here’s everything new known about the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence challenges, the potential implementation of the M4 chip in the Mac, and even a new theory from Reddit about why Apple stopped naming its products with an “i” to begin with.

The iPhone 16 case shows how its camera lenses will fit. (X:MajinBuOfficial)

Popular Apple leaker Majin Boo has shared images of potential iPhone 16 cases for the YesIt is speculated that this requirement is intended to enable spatial video recording using Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality glasses.

Additionally, the covers will emphasize the action button instead of the traditional mute switch. The said button will be touch-sensitive for quick access to capture and zoom functions.

Apple Intelligence is a set of artificial intelligence-based functions that will soon be available on the company’s devices led by Tim Cook.

Apple Intelligence cannot be fully implemented in the EU. (Manzana)

In John Gruber’s WWDC Live talk show, John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, revealed that this AI platform will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models and releases later.

According to statements to the Financial Times, an Apple representative explained why the Apple Intelligence service was not fully launched in the European Union. The reason lies in DMA interactions with iOS and iPadOS.

The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a law that regulates the operations of digital platforms in the European Union and/or the European Economic Area (EEA).

The M4 chip represents Apple’s commitment to implementing improved hardware technologies. . (Image: Apple)

Bloomberg provided more details about the launch of Apple’s M4 chipset for the entire Mac family, and the MacBook Pro line is expected to be the first to adopt the M4 in Macs in late 2024. However, The MacBook Air won’t receive the M4 upgrade until spring 2025.

These chips are part of Apple’s move toward an ARM-based processor architecture, similar to those used in the iPhone and iPad. The M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips have already been released for newer MacBooks and Macs.

Although Apple has not yet released any of its Apple Intelligence AI software to the public, some of its AI efforts are already available.

Reddit users suggest that Cook is naming new Apple products this way as a marketing strategy. (Reddit)

Venture Beat reports that Hugging Face, an open source online service that provides machine learning models and datasets, has been used by Apple, which has uploaded another 20 models to the service.

Previously, Apple’s products started with the letter “i”, such as the iPhone. However, a trend has recently emerged where new products start with “Apple”, as is the case with the Apple Vision Pro.

The discussion on Reddit suggests as much “Using Apple in the name is a marketing strategy to ensure brand recognition.”.

“There were also other products that used the word ‘iloquesea’, and I think this was partly a concern because more mainstream consumers thought that because there was an ‘i’ in the product name, it was an Apple product. ‘By calling it ‘Apple whatever’, no one gets confused,’” one user said.