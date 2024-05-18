Devices that consume the most internet at home

Worry about devices more Internet Consumption at home depends on how fast your Wi-Fi connection is. So, if you have a plan with a modest connection, say between 10 and 50 Mbps, you’ll likely have to find some way to manage your connected devices, or simply choose to play online while the family sleeps so you’re not a victim. Of being late.

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular devices that consume the most Internet is the Smart TV. Any streaming app, especially if it streams content in 4K, will consume a significant portion of your connection.

Take the following table as a reference, which gives you an idea of ​​the suggested connection for HD, Full HD, 2K and 4K streaming.

Accuracy Frames per second (24, 25, or 30) Frames per second (48, 50, or 60) 2160p (4K) 44-56 Mbps 66-85 Mbps 1440p (2K) 20 Mbps 30 Mbps 1080p 10 Mbps 15 Mbps 720p 6.5 Mbps 9.5 Mbps

Video game consoles are also devices that typically consume a significant amount of internet to deliver a smooth online gaming experience ( slow). A 25Mbps connection should be enough for a hands-on experience, but a connection between 50 and 100Mbps will work better, especially if you want to game while someone else watches. Netflix.

The same standards for a video game console apply to a computer used for online gaming.

Either way, we highly recommend using an Ethernet cable connection for the most stable experience with the lowest possible latency.

After these devices, mobile phones are among the devices that can consume the most Wi-Fi, especially if you are dedicated to browsing social networks such as Instagram or TikTok.

Finally, all IoT devices can be a significant source of load on your Wi-Fi connection, especially if you have high-resolution video cameras. One important point to consider about these devices is that they will benefit from upload speed, which is usually much lower than download speed on home internet plans.

For example, if you have two smart TVs at home, some cameras, a couple of cell phones, and another pair of computers, we suggest a Wi-Fi connection with speeds between 50 and 100 Mbps.

Finally, don’t forget that placing your router in the center of your home, preferably high, is key to improving the quality of your Wi-Fi connection. Avoid at all costs placing it in enclosed spaces or next to a TV or video game console, as this limits the signal range.

To reduce Internet consumption at home, it is advisable to adopt a series of practical measures. An effective strategy is to unplug devices when not in use, including turning off routers and modems to reduce power and data consumption. Optimizing your device settings, such as setting automatic updates, turning on power saving mode, and limiting notifications, can help greatly. Using efficient browsers and downloading content instead of streaming are also measures that help reduce data usage. Additionally, scheduling downloads and updates outside of peak hours can better distribute the load on the network. Another recommendation is to use ad blockers to reduce the amount of data downloaded when browsing. Finally, sharing an Internet connection in communities or multi-household buildings can be a way to make better use of resources and reduce overall consumption.

