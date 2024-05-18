May 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

California prepares to launch EarthCARE: When will it be?

California prepares to launch EarthCARE: When will it be?

Roger Rehbein May 18, 2024 2 min read

the European Space Agency (ESA) in cooperation with the Japanese agency JAXAis preparing to launch the innovative mission Earth Care To space at the end of this month, no later than May 28. The launch will be from a base Vandenberg Space Force in California, United Stateusing a missile SpaceX Falcon 9. As the European Space Agency says on its website, EarthCARE, whose full name is Cloud, Aerosol and Radiation Explorer, stands out as the largest and most complex Earth-based explorer yet. This task promises to provide data for understanding Air operations That affect the climate of our planet.

the EarthCARE mission It will allow significant progress in understanding the role that clouds and aerosols play in the Earth’s climate. These elements are essential for understanding how incident solar radiation is reflected back into space and how infrared radiation emanating from the Earth’s surface is trapped.

Developed jointly by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), this exciting mission will perform a series of measurements that together will shed new light on The role of clouds and aerosols In regulating the delicate balance of Earth’s temperatures. Through this data, scientists will be able to improve climate models and more accurately predict future changes in global climate.

“As global climate change increasingly impacts our planet, EarthCARE is poised to provide data for climate research, improve the accuracy of climate models, and support numerical climate prediction.”



The satellite will provide “important information for understanding how our world works and the impact of human activity on natural processes,” the European Space Agency summarizes.

See also  OxygenOS 14 has more bad stuff than you thought

What is Earth Care?

Developed within ESA’s FutureEO Earth observation programme, EarthCARE is the largest and most complex satellite in the Earth Explorer mission series. This mission is a joint project between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is providing a radar instrument for cloud profiling, while the two agencies are developing dedicated data processing capabilities and will exchange data products.

The EarthCARE satellite was designed and built by a consortium of more than 75 companies, with Airbus as the prime contractor. This international effort highlights global cooperation and commitment to improve our understanding of climate and contribute to protecting the planet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

If what you want is battery in an iPhone, the iPhone 15 Plus is my recommendation

May 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

WhatsApp: How to use the new fonts for your statuses

May 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

iPhone 17 Slim: Find out all the Apple rumors about the surprise that will arrive soon

May 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Scary discoveries in the butcher shops of central Medellin

May 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

They are attempting a coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo

May 19, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

UAW loses vote to consolidate Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama

May 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Adamari López reveals who should win La Casa de los Famosos

May 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon