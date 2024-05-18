California prepares to launch EarthCARE: When will it be?

the European Space Agency (ESA) in cooperation with the Japanese agency JAXAis preparing to launch the innovative mission Earth Care To space at the end of this month, no later than May 28. The launch will be from a base Vandenberg Space Force in California, United Stateusing a missile SpaceX Falcon 9. As the European Space Agency says on its website, EarthCARE, whose full name is Cloud, Aerosol and Radiation Explorer, stands out as the largest and most complex Earth-based explorer yet. This task promises to provide data for understanding Air operations That affect the climate of our planet.

the EarthCARE mission It will allow significant progress in understanding the role that clouds and aerosols play in the Earth’s climate. These elements are essential for understanding how incident solar radiation is reflected back into space and how infrared radiation emanating from the Earth’s surface is trapped.

Developed jointly by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), this exciting mission will perform a series of measurements that together will shed new light on The role of clouds and aerosols In regulating the delicate balance of Earth’s temperatures. Through this data, scientists will be able to improve climate models and more accurately predict future changes in global climate.

“As global climate change increasingly impacts our planet, EarthCARE is poised to provide data for climate research, improve the accuracy of climate models, and support numerical climate prediction.”







The satellite will provide “important information for understanding how our world works and the impact of human activity on natural processes,” the European Space Agency summarizes.

What is Earth Care?

Developed within ESA’s FutureEO Earth observation programme, EarthCARE is the largest and most complex satellite in the Earth Explorer mission series. This mission is a joint project between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is providing a radar instrument for cloud profiling, while the two agencies are developing dedicated data processing capabilities and will exchange data products.

The EarthCARE satellite was designed and built by a consortium of more than 75 companies, with Airbus as the prime contractor. This international effort highlights global cooperation and commitment to improve our understanding of climate and contribute to protecting the planet.