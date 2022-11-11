Raul Jimenez will return to England as part of his recovery

Enrique Martinez Villar

Girona, Spain / 11.11.2022 13:31:15

As part of your recovery from pubic pain, Raul Jimenez will give up The Concentration subordinate Mexico national team In Girona, Spain, for a few days to receive a new dose of the treatment being carried out at his club Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Jimenez will travel a London This Saturday, November 12, and there they will put a Injection in the pubic area as part of his treatment, and that he can continue the treatment Recoverybearing in mind that it has developed in a good way in recent weeks.

The striker was working this week in Girona with Selection Although He improved , Until now He doesn’t train 100 percent With the rest of his classmates, but progress be big Compared to what was seen in recent FIFA history in the United States.

It was Raoul a job with the the doctors From tricolorFrom Wolverhampton and others specialists To recover, the latter decided that he required another injection in the affected area so that its effect would continue.

The idea Gerardo Martino and the coaching staff is that top scorer Mexican national team Probably in the match against Sweden Next November 16 In Girona and there they showed his ability to play the World Cup.