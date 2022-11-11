Leo Messi and a very difficult decision praised by Paris Saint-Germain

And thehe is World Cup 2022 It has sparked a lot of controversy in recent weeks in European football. Some players will miss him due to early injuries, while others have suffered from discomfort or are downgraded as an important event for footballers approaches. This was the case with Leo Messi. Argentina is in anticipation of its star Qatar.

Footballer Paris Saint-Germain He’s back in training this week, and if there are no last-minute surprises, Galtier could have his presence in the match against Auxerre, on Sunday, PSG’s last game before the World Cup.

Messi suffered from inflammation Achilles tendon An injury caused him to miss the match against him Lorient (Win 1-2) Last Sunday. This was the second match, plus another due to injury against Reims stadium, Who was not “flea” with his team this season.

Argentina pressured the World Cup 2022

There are some rumors circulating through some English and French media, that the Argentine national team asked some teams not to play Argentine football players this weekend, as a precautionary measure and to avoid injuries for the World Cup event.

Christoph GaltierThe Paris Saint-Germain coach explained any doubts about this in a frank way: “No player has asked me not to play before the World Cup.”

In this way, PSG Praises Leo Messi’s decisionand the desire to be present until the last game with his team, a commitment also celebrated by the fans who will flock to the Parque de los Prncipes this Sunday to watch the duel against oxir.

Messi’s numbers in the French Ligue 1 are enormous, with 7 goals and 10 assists In his 12 matches with Paris Saint-Germain.