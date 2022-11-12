November 12, 2022

They made me the Televisa network to remove the selection of Perro Bermúdez Mediotiempo

Mexico City /

Enrique BermúdezWilling to tell him his last world CupWho will be the twelfth in his long career.

However, not all of them are joys for the dog, since during the podcast “Reporters of the Trio” Along with Miguel Gorwitz, and other reporters, he recalled the dark moment as he confirmed they had questioned him for removing her from the Mexican national team’s accounts on Televisa.

“They made me a net, you know, they made me a good net. Above all, they wanted to get me out of the national team and they couldn’t, they couldn’t. I could be the best or the worst,” said the famous commentator, “The audience decides that, but I have something that makes me A little special, I’m different, I have a different character than the others.”

people asked for it

Despite the fact that for a while he was narrating a series in the United States, people constantly asked that Bermuda dog Going back to the Tri novels on TV, something happened. However, Enrique announced months ago that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be the last of his career.

When does the World Cup start?

Next Sunday, November 20, A Qatar kick-off whistle 2022which will be the last time Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez will be able to list it, giving him an extra element of the show.

  • Concert: 09:00 a.m.
  • Opening match: 10:00 am (Qatar – Ecuador)
  • Transmission: Las Estrellas, Channel 7, Vix and Sky Sports

